Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eaton County, MI

Jackson Couple Visits Every National Park in the U.S.

By Erica Gray
Posted by 
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yesterday I was at the Eaton County Fair and I met a couple from Boston that happened to be passing through the area and decided to stop by the fair. I mean how cool is that? As soon as summer started they decided to hop in their car and see the world.

wjimam.com

Comments / 0

1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eaton County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Boston Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#U S#Fish#Jackson Couple#The Eaton County Fair#The Katmai National Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Hiking
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

LOOK: Michigan’s Most Famous Historic Homes

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Should Michigan Bars Require Vaccination Proof For Entry?

With the current surge of the Delta variant, what's next when it comes to protecting us from getting COVID-19? There is a bar in Detroit that is now requiring proof or a negative COVID-19 test to enter their establishment. Will all Michigan bars follow this lead?. According to mlive.com:. Starting...
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Masks & Vaccinations Will Be Required At Michigan State University

As this upcoming school year approaches, Michigan State University publicly made a statement, addressing the mask and vaccination question that many Michigan school and businesses have been asking. Should vaccinations and masks be required?. According to MSU President, Samuel L. Stanley, yes. “Yesterday’s CDC data is concerning and significantly shifts...
Detroit, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

The Only House For Sale on Mackinac Island Less Than $1 Million

This house has a garage, but you can't park your car in it. See the only standalone dwelling on Mackinac Island for sale with a price tag of less than $1M. Island life. It's different this far north of the Equator; the winter is far from tropical. If you ever been there, you know there's nothing like Mackinac Island. The lifestyle is a throwback to a different era. If you've dreamed of making this your home, you should know that real estate is extremely scarce and highly valued on this 3.8 square mile sanctuary between Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. Prices are routinely over $1,000,000 with one exception: 1241 Mission St.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Grace Period For Drivers License & Plates Extended In Michigan

A new bill was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, that will extend the validity of driver's licenses, personal identification cards, as well as car license plates. There were three bills introduced last night, Senate Bill 507, 508, as well as 509, all of which extended the time for new driver's licenses, plates, operator as well as chauffer licenses.
Orange County, FLPosted by
1240 WJIM

Disney Parks To Require Face Masks Again as COVID Cases Surge

Walt Disney World and Disneyland will once again require face masks in certain areas of the parks as COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the country. According to Orlando Sentinel, Orange County, Florida is averaging 1,000 new coronavirus cases daily. Local hospital AdventHealth's ICU is full due to the rise in cases. Meanwhile, in California, the Delta Variant has become the state's dominant strain.
Lansing, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

Grand Ledge Getting All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant This Fall

Yeah, you read that right, ALL you can eat, right here in the Lansing area!. If that doesn't sound absolutely amazing to you, then we may not be able to be friends here. I am a sushi fiend and I'm one of those people who, like hot dogs, gets sushi from places people otherwise would turn away from. Like gas stations...I know, I know.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Chief Sitting Bull Came to Michigan in 1885 For Only One Reason

There have been many famous Native Americans over the years:. Powhatan (father of Pocahontas) …..and many others that have graced our land. One of the most famous Indian chiefs was Sitting Bull, who was not from Michigan, but hailed from South Dakota. He was instrumental in Custer’s Last Stand at Little Big Horn in the summer of 1876; he was not part of the battle, but gave his warriors guidance, courage, and spiritual leadership.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Fight Over Wolf Management Heats Up In Michigan

The battle over how to manage wolves in Michigan is heating up some more. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is going in with her counterpart from Oregon filing a court brief against the US Fish and Wildlife Service. They’re upset at the government removing the Gray Wolf from the list of America's endangered species.
AnimalsPosted by
1240 WJIM

You Might Want To Take Down Your Bird Feeders And Empty Your Bird Baths

An unknown disease is killing songbirds across the Eastern United States and it has been slowly spreading into the Midwest. The disease was first discovered earlier this summer and has been spreading ever since. Symptoms of the disease include lethargy, loss of balance, and crusty and oozing patches which grow over the eyes. The unknown disease leaves songbirds blind before eventually killing them.
Muskegon, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

USS LST 393 Docked on Lake Michigan Took Troops To Normandy on D-Day

Over the weekend I was lucky enough to spend a spend a day on a ship that had more history to it than I was even aware of. The USS LST 393 docked on the shores of Lake Michigan in Muskegon, MI stands as a reminder of the bravery soldiers faced when being taken to the shores of Normandy on D-Day. In fact, this is only 1 of 2 remaining LSTs that took troops to Normandy left in the United States, out of the 1,051 that were built. Upon walking in the ship, you get a real sense of nostalgia, and truly feel humbled by its atmosphere.
SciencePosted by
1240 WJIM

Buried Wooden Pipe, Possibly From the 1800’s, Found Near Detroit

In the Facebook group, Michigan History, people often post interesting finds, questions about Michigan's past, and so on. Recently, a man named James Stottlemyer shared his incredible discovery: a pipe that's possibly from the 1800's. The pipe, pictured below, was discovered while James was digging for antique bottles. He doesn't...

Comments / 0

Community Policy