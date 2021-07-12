Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Mother Missing for Weeks Last Known to be in Kalamazoo

By Lacy James
Posted by 
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Indiana mother of two has been missing since the end of June and was last known to be in Kalamazoo Michigan. An Indiana woman has not been seen since the morning of Wednesday, June 30, 2021. 29-year-old Jamie Ohlmann dropped her two young sons off at her parent's home in Clarksville, Indiana. Her parents assumed she was dropping her children off before heading to work. It was the last time her friends and family heard from her. Her parents reported her missing the next day and Jamie is currently listed as a missing person in the state of Indiana.

wjimam.com

Comments / 5

1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, MI
City
Jackson, MI
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Clarksville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Hoop#Indiana State Police#Tattoos#Subaru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s Most Dangerous Inmate

He’s been called “Michigan’s Most Dangerous Inmate”. Robert Irving Latimer was born on 14 October 1865, in Michigan. When the people of Jackson woke up on the morning of January 25, 1889, the local paper headlines blared "Murder! Mrs. Mary H. Latimer Found Cold in Death in Her Bed Chamber. Two Gaping Wounds." She had been shot in the head and face. It was especially unnerving, as her husband had died just a year and three months earlier in 1887.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Should Michigan Bars Require Vaccination Proof For Entry?

With the current surge of the Delta variant, what's next when it comes to protecting us from getting COVID-19? There is a bar in Detroit that is now requiring proof or a negative COVID-19 test to enter their establishment. Will all Michigan bars follow this lead?. According to mlive.com:. Starting...
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

LOOK: Michigan’s Most Famous Historic Homes

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan Man Arrested For OUI While Passed Out In Taco Bell Drive Thru

We've all seen the crazy size of line jammed into the parking lot of fast food places, especially when it's starting to get late. The term 4th meal was made famous by Taco Bell, which is a favorite stop for people with the late night hunger. Having grown up on the east side, I know how packed those things get and truth be told, it's known to be a place to grab food to sober up. One man in Troy recently just didn't make it in time, as he ended up passing out while in a running car in the drive thru.
SciencePosted by
1240 WJIM

Buried Wooden Pipe, Possibly From the 1800’s, Found Near Detroit

In the Facebook group, Michigan History, people often post interesting finds, questions about Michigan's past, and so on. Recently, a man named James Stottlemyer shared his incredible discovery: a pipe that's possibly from the 1800's. The pipe, pictured below, was discovered while James was digging for antique bottles. He doesn't...
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan State Police K-9 Dies After Crash With Suspected Drunk Driver

A suspected drunk driver slammed into a Michigan State Police SUV early this morning, killing the police dog that was inside the vehicle. K-9 officer Rex was a member of the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post and had been helping to direct traffic on M-10 due to flooding early this morning. (Sunday, 7/25) A car traveling at "freeway speed" crashed into the parked Chevrolet Tahoe, according to Fox 2.
AccidentsPosted by
1240 WJIM

Man Falls To Death Off Upper Peninsula Landmark

For the second time in a week, someone has fallen to their death off of a Michigan natural landmark. Last week, a man fell to his death off of Arch Rock on Mackinac Island, and now a similar incident has occurred at Miner's Castle, a large rock out cropping on the Pictured Rock lakeshore near Munising.
AnimalsPosted by
1240 WJIM

Why Are Monarch Butterflies Disappearing Here in Mid-Michigan?

Look, I may be absolutely, irrationally terrified of moths but for some reason I have zero issues with butterflies. I love them. They are absolutely beautiful and sadly, they are slowly but surely disappearing. What Monarchs Do For Us. Monarch butterflies are arguably one of the most easily-recognizable species of...
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Rare Tropical Bird Spotted in Michigan for the First Time in History

A Michigan resident captured several images of a tropical bird documented in Michigan for the first time ever. In a first in state history, residents of Michigan have spotted multiple Roseate Spoonbills. The Roseate Spoonbill is an eye-catching bright pink, similar in color to a Flamingo. Roseate Spoonbill spends its year in South America and can be seen along the Gulf Coast and coastal regions in Central America.

Comments / 5

Community Policy