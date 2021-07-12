Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Seven Lions and Ophelia Announce Dates for Pantheon Fall Tour

By Ali Mooney
edmidentity.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven Lions is hitting the road on the Pantheon tour and bringing artists like Blanke, Jason Ross, Kill The Noise, and more along with him. Seven Lions has been stealing hearts for years with his captivating sounds and breathtaking performances. Along with his own productions, he also created an imprint back in 2018, Ophelia Records, to house his releases and the minds of rising stars alike. Since its launch, the label has showcased unique soundscapes from an array of artists across the electronic spectrum whether more psytrance leaning, hard-hitting, or melodic in nature, it’s all tied together by the heartfelt, moving tones.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seven Lions
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Pantheon#Dallas#Ophelia Records#Gem Tauri#Last Heroes#Toyota Music Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musiciconvsicon.com

Aaron Lewis Announces Dates For Fall Solo Tour With Full Band

Platinum recording artist, Aaron Lewis has announced a Fall tour beginning October 2 through mid-December. Unlike his other solo acoustic tours, Aaron will be performing with a full band. Artist presale tickets will be available Wednesday July 21 @ 10:00am local time. General public Friday July 23 @ 10:00am local...
Musiciconvsicon.com

The Dead Daisies Announce Dates For ‘Like No Other’ Tour

As the world slowly comes out of lockdown, rock group THE DEAD DAISIES blast out of the gates with the LIKE NO OTHER tour which takes in 20-dates across the United States. These shows will be Like No Other featuring The Dead Daisies, comedian Don Jamieson and Rock & Roll trio The Black Moods.
Musicpremierguitar.com

John Mayer Announces 2022 Tour Dates

John Mayer has announced concerts for his Sob Rock Tour 2022, kicking off Thursday, February 17, in Albany, New York, running through Thursday, April 28 in Chicago, Illinois. Produced by Live Nation, the tour features stops in New York at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park (March 1st) and Madison Square Garden (February 20), and two nights at the Forum in Inglewood, California (March 13 & March 15), among others. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 23rd, at 11 AM @ JohnMayer.com. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.
MusicPunknews.org

Mac Sabbath announce rescheduled Australian tour dates

Mac Sabbath have announced rescheduled Australian tour dates for 2022. The band will be touring the US this summer and fall. Mac Sabbath will be releasing their Drive Thru Metal pop-up book this fall. Check out the tour dates below.
MusicNME

The Avalanches announce North American tour dates

The Avalanches have announced a North American tour, kicking off early next year. The 13-stop circuit is held in celebration of the electronic duo’s 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’. For the tour, they will head to New York, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Portland and San Francisco, among other cities.
MusicNo Treble

Circles Around the Sun Announce Tour Dates

Circles Around the Sun will be making circles around the States again this September with a newly announced tour. It will be the band’s first extensive outing with guitarist Scott Metzer, who has been named an official member and permanent replacement for the late Neal Casal. Their upcoming run will...
Musictheobelisk.net

Human Impact Announce Nov./Dec. Tour Dates

First, blah blah, it’s nice to see a list of tour dates. Specifically, it’s nice to see Human Impact, who released their self-titled debut (review here) in March 2020 and did one gig before the shutdown, get out and about. Third, it’s nice to see venues like Metro Gallery, Kung Fu Necktie, The Pyramid Scheme and so on resurface having in one way or the other weathered the hard times that were and may yet be again, depending on variants, vaccinations, politics, whatever else. Thinking about that last part I guess isn’t so nice.
Musicnextmosh.com

Volbeat announce U.S. tour dates for September & October

Danish rock and metal favorites Volbeat have announced new tour dates in the United States for this September and October featuring support from The Hu, Municipal Waste and Twin Temple in select markets. See what’s been confirmed below (with more show announcements to be announced). ICYMI, Volbeat recently shared their...
Musicwirx.com

Volbeat announces fall headlining tour

Volbeat has announced their first headlining shows in nearly two years. Kicking off September 24, the eight-date trek includes stops in Atlanta, Oklahoma City, San Diego, Los Angeles, Pasa Robles and Oakland, CA, and San Antonio and Lubbock, TX. The Hu, Twin Temple and Municipal Waste will be the openers on select dates. Dates are scheduled through October 10. Tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m. local time at Volbeat’s website.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

D.O.A. announce 'Hardcore 81' tour dates

D.O.A. have announced tour dates for this fall. The band will be playing Hardcore 81 in full on all dates for its 40th anniversary. D.O.A. released Treason in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
Musicmixmag.net

BON announces new visual album 'Pantheon'

BON have announced their forthcoming visual album ‘Pantheon’. It will be available via Spatial Awareness on September 10. BON comprises Yerosha Windrich and Alex Morris. ‘Pantheon’ will be released as a visual album dedicated to nature. Glitching between altered perceptions and internal worlds, it speaks to a desire to make sense of the world around us.
MusicMetalSucks

Exmortus and Lich King Announce Summer Tour Dates

Exmortus will head out for some live shows in the American West in two chunks this summer, the first of which starts tomorrow, July 22, and the second of which takes place in mid-August with Lich King as support. You can find the full list of shows below. 07/22 Chico,...
Musicmxdwn.com

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announces Fall 2021 Hello Again Tour Dates

Punk-rocker Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters say “Hello Again” in their new tour starting this Fall. Just a few days ago the artist announced an all-spanish version of his album This Year’s Model. The September release is not the only non-english revision that Costello is working on. In May he reworked his newest album Hey, Clockface with a french EP called La Face de Pendule à Coucou. The EP also featured Punk icon Iggy Pop. In April, it was announced that Costello would be covering never released Johnny Cash song, alongside The Lumineers and others for the album Forever Words (Expanded Version).
Musick100country.com

Harry Styles announces new ‘Love On Tour’ dates

Harry Styles is offering more opportunities to adore him with new dates for his “Love on Tour” concerts. He took to Instagram with the news: “LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows,” he wrote to his 39 million followers.
Solana Beach, CArock947.com

Silversun Pickups announce headlining tour dates

Silversun Pickups are returning to the road for a quick headlining tour this fall. The five-date jaunt kicks off September 8 in Solana Beach, California, and will make its way up the Golden State while hitting Santa Cruz, Sacramento and Napa. In between, the band will also make a stop in Reno, Nevada, on September 15.
MusicPosted by
defpen

James Blake Announces New Album, Shares Fall Tour Dates

Thursday has proved to be one of the busiest days in music in quite a while. Things were already expected to be chaotic with the impending release of Kanye West‘s Donda and the rumored release of Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy. Adding to the day’s events, Tinashe announced that she would be releasing a new album in August and Santan Dave dropped his sophomore album, We’re All Alone In This Together. Capping off the day’s events, 6LACK, Childish Gambino, Polo G, Gunna, The Weeknd and Young Thug are expecting to be featured on new tracks that arrive this weekend. Then, another bombshell dropped. James Blake is coming!

Comments / 0

Community Policy