Huge Round UFO With Oscillating Lights Spotted On MN North Shore

By Ken Hayes
Power 96
Power 96
 18 days ago
In the last couple years I have had countless people in our region of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin come forward with bizarre stories of strange unidentified objects in the sky. I had shared my own story on the radio about seeing something strange in the sky which I still don't know what was. That same day I received several e-mails and multiple voicemails from people eager to share their stories with someone who would believe.

