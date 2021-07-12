Cancel
Diplo Faces New Sexual Assault Allegations; Orioles Postgame Concert Canceled

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman is suing Diplo after an encounter in which she allegedly was forced to perform oral sex on him and was filmed without her consent in 2019. Diplo has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who alleges that he coerced her into having sex and filmed it without her consent back in 2019. First reported by TMZ who obtained the documents of the lawsuit, the victim stated that the incident occurred after one of his shows at Wynn Las Vegas. At the afterparty, Diplo allegedly gave the woman and other attendees weed and alcohol, before inviting the woman to his personal room and escorting out others in attendance. She was allegedly unable to leave until she performed oral sex on him, saying that she agreed to do it because there was no other way out of the situation.

