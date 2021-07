I try to watch as many games that Shohei Ohtani plays as possible, not just because it’s fun to watch a guy hit ridiculous dingers and throw mind-breaking splitters, oftentimes in the same game, but also because his singular status as an elite two-way player always brings with it the possibility for a truly novel sports-watching experience. Ohtani’s work during last night’s game against the Oakland A’s provided one of these experiences.