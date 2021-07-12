Rare copy of 'Super Mario 64' video game sells at auction for $1.56 million
How's this for a high score: a rare copy of the Nintendo 64 video game "Super Mario 64" sold at auction for $1.56 million. According to Heritage Auctions, which hosted the auction, the sold copy of the video game from 1996 was the highest graded ever by Wata, an organization which grades collectible video games. Collectibles that are officially graded are typically more valuable when appraised or sold.techxplore.com
