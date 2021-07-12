Rare copy of 'Super Mario 64' video game sells at auction for $1.56 million

Few video games trust their audience quite like Super Metroid. Despite releasing nearly a full decade after the original Metroid, Super’s mere premise is predicated on a firm understanding of the series’ lore. Exploration is non-linear and in the spirit of M1, but Planet Zebes is so much bigger this time around that inattentive players will eventually trick themselves into believing they got stuck somewhere. None of Samus’ mechanics are directly explained in-game, so anyone who fails to take the time to experiment with the mechanics will actually get stuck.