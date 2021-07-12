Cancel
Nick Wright: 'Devin Booker is Not a Superstar'

Posted by 
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 17 days ago
Nick Wright: “Devin Booker last night was 3 for 14 and he didn’t play in the fourth quarter. Quietly, Devin Booker, since the game where he broke his nose in Game 2 against the Clippers, he’s played eight games and has not shot over 50% once. In fact, in all of these playoffs he’s only shot over 50% in 4 of his 19 games. In his last eight playoff games Booker is shooting 36% from the field, less than 30% from three, and in these Finals he was mediocre in Game 1, BAD in Game 3, was 4 for 12 in the first half of Game 2, but then was excellent in the 2nd half of Game 2, but Deandre Ayton played great too so it was papered over again. Last night he was bad, and people are acknowledging him for it but not killing him for it. I’m not here to kill him for it because Devin Booker is not the caliber of player that deserves to get killed for a terrible game. That might sound like an indictment but it’s not. It is the ‘Superstar Test.’ Do you want to know who is and who ISN’T a superstar in this league? Ask yourself this question: can you have a 3 for 14 and have it not be the lead or the secondary lead from that game? If you can then you’re NOT. We’ve had the term ‘superstar’ thrown around quite liberally with Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, and Juliuis Randle. He’s a ‘future’ superstar, but if you can go 3 for 14, have your coach sit you for the entire fourth quarter, and it’s not the overwhelming lead story where people are eviscerating him it means you’re not a ‘superstar.’ We know what would happen if LeBron, KD, Giannis, Kawhi, or Steph, THOSE GUYS, had that game and their team put them on the bench in the fourth quarter. Devin Booker is excellent and one day will be a ‘superstar’ but not yet.” (Full Video Above)

ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

