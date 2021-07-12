Cancel
Illinois State

Wheaton College (Ill.) Students Named to Spring 2021 Dean’s List

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 17 days ago
WHEATON, IL (07/08/2021)– The following students in your coverage area received Dean’s List honors at Wheaton College:

Jenna Jossart of Sturtevant (53177)

Jacob Rhoads of Mount Pleasant (53403)

Dean’s List honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

