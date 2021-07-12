Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Spotted at the Same Concert After Recent Dinner Sighting

extratv
extratv
 17 days ago
Getty Images

Days ago, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted at the same private Mustafa concert in Los Angeles!

In pics posted by a fan Twitter account, The Weeknd was spotted with a group of friends, while Angelina attended the concert with two of her kids, Zahara and Shiloh.

A source told Us Weekly, "It was an intimate setting. … Real spiritual. The Weeknd was very accessible, the other A-listers were accessible. Everyone was mingling before and after the concert. Angelina was with [two of her kids] and was seated next to the musician Akala."

Since they were spotted in the same place at the same time, rumors of them secretly dating haven’t cooled down!

Romance rumors first started in late June when they left L.A. hot spot Giorgio Baldi minutes apart.

At the time, a source told Page Six, “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner].”

The dinner could have been strictly professional though!

The sighting came just after news broke that he is producing, co-writing, and starring in the HBO series “The Idol.”

Angelina and The Weeknd are also working on charities in Ethiopia. In April, The Weeknd announced that he donated $1 million to World Food Program USA to help with the hunger relief efforts in Ethiopia.

Jolie also has a special connection with Ethiopia, where she adopted daughter Zahara. For more than 10 years, Jolie has raised money for the Zahara Programme, which aims to aid girls in Ethiopia.

