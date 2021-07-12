Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Cattle: Place Cow Decoys In Farms - Week 6 Legendary Quest

By Mark Delaney
Gamespot
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Fortnite Season 7 Week 6, you'll need to place cow decoys in farms in order to earn the 30,000 XP associated with this Legendary Quest. It's one of several challenges that has players once more exploring the region around Farmer Steel's farm--the same Farmer Steel who, despite his protests and demands to be left alone-- has been thrust into a starring role in the Season 7 story. If you're looking for the cattle decoy locations, we've got a map and written guide to help you right here. You'll be able to complete this challenge quickly and move on to the rest of what Week 6 has to offer.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Cows#Decoy#Farmer Steel#Steel Farm#Mothership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesScreenrant.com

Where to Place Prepper Supplies in Fortnite

One Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Legendary Quest calls back to a quest completed several weeks ago and has players place Prepper Supplies on Hayseed's Farm. The weekly Legendary Quests in Fortnite Season 7 have been used to allow players to participate in the Alien invasion story, something that in previous seasons would have only been shown through special loading screens. Many Legendary Quests show off new mechanics added to the game as the season progresses or call back to challenges players completed in previous weeks. Back in Week 4, players needed to find a Doomsday Prepper guide in two Fortnite locations. Now, to follow up, they will place the supplies in one of five designated spots on the farm.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Fortnite Week 6 quests - how to eliminate all of the Epic Quests and Legendary Quests in Season 7

The Fortnite Week 6 quests are once again focused on the extraterrestrial invaders, so get ready to ascend to the top of Abductors then destroy the items you find there, as well as using some Nanites to create your own low-gravity areas away from Holly Hatchery. For these Fortnite quests you'll also need to chop down some alien trees, though at least you get to plant some regular ones afterwards to begin the healing process for the island.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Fortnite Sapling Locations (Week 6 Epic Quest Guide)

It appears that a late addition to the Fortnite Epic quests for Week 6 has been revealed, and we're going to be going a spot of gardening to complete it!. You're asked to plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food ruck or FN Radio. All three of these locations are unnamed so can be a little tricky to find. Let us help you with that!
Video GamesIGN

Fortnite: All Alien Artifact Locations For Week 7

A new week has started in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7, and that means more Alien Artifacts to collect. If you're looking to learn the locations of these elusive items before they're gone, simply check out our handy guide below. What Are Alien Artifacts in Fortnite?. Fortnite’s Alien Artifacts are...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Mark an Alien Egg In Fortnite (Week 7 Legendary Quest)

Bushranger is very keen to learn more about how the alien eggs hatch in Fortnite, and we're the ones tasked with helping them out. For this quest, we need to find and mark an alien egg. We'll show you the best location to complete the quest and how to make...
RetailGamespot

Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 Challenges

Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 challenges are nearly upon us. The Legendary Quests will go live on Wednesday, July 21 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, while the more numerous but less story-driven Epic Quests will follow precisely 24 hours later. We've got a full breakdown of all the challenges coming to Fortnite this week, so use our guides to quickly earn your way up the Battle Pass.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite: How to Defeat Riot (Week 7 Epic Quest Guide)

Another week means another fresh set of Fortnite challenges for players to complete. As part of the week 7 quests, players will need to defeat Riot in Fortnite. The main problem with completing this challenge comes in actually tracking down the mohawk-donning NPC. Well, fear not as we’ll run you through how to defeat Riot in Fortnite in this guide.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Fortnite August Crew Pack Skin Revealed

We have our first details on the Fortnite Crew Pack for August as the skin that is headlining the pack was leaked shortly before its official reveal. This will be the first time that a concept skin has been made a reality for the pack. Let's take a look at...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get the Legendary Plasma Cannon in Fortnite

The recent Fortnite update has introduced a new weapon, the Plasma Cannon. It comes in Legendary and Mythic varieties and is quite a powerful weapon. The Plasma Cannon charges for a short duration then fires a massive ball of energy that moves slowly in a straight line, absolutely melting down any structures that it touches. The structures will instantly be destroyed, and the Plasma Cannon can easily cut through entire buildings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy