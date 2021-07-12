Fortnite Cattle: Place Cow Decoys In Farms - Week 6 Legendary Quest

In Fortnite Season 7 Week 6, you'll need to place cow decoys in farms in order to earn the 30,000 XP associated with this Legendary Quest. It's one of several challenges that has players once more exploring the region around Farmer Steel's farm--the same Farmer Steel who, despite his protests and demands to be left alone-- has been thrust into a starring role in the Season 7 story. If you're looking for the cattle decoy locations, we've got a map and written guide to help you right here. You'll be able to complete this challenge quickly and move on to the rest of what Week 6 has to offer.