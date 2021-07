Back-to-back set wishlists are one thing, but ILLENIUM, Said The Sky, and Dabin adding a third “-to-back” into the mix was something we never thought would materialize. Global Dance Festival made it happen on July 23, bringing the three friends together for 75 minutes atop the festival’s Summit Stage, and if you followed along with Dancing Astronaut‘s Instagram that evening, you were able to see a handful of exclusive set clips in real time. The two-day Denver event didn’t host a formal stream of any kind, but the one and only live-set legend known as DerekD2 has now come through in the clutch again, uploading his crowd-filmed video in 4K to YouTube.