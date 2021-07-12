Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Asia Minute: Region Struggles with Delta Variant

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout two hours after the sun sets in Bangkok on Monday, the city will come under a new curfew. It extends to surrounding provinces and will last for at least two weeks from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. There are other restrictions as health officials in Thailand fight the highly...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Tokyo#Ikea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Enough with the delta variant hysteria

The Biden administration is reportedly considering changing its coronavirus guidance to encourage mandatory masking regardless of vaccination status. This is ridiculous. The coronavirus is no longer a threat to those who have been vaccinated and neither is the delta variant. Many in the media are trying to imply otherwise, but...
Politicshawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Behind the Korean Communication 'Hotline'

National governments in Seoul and Pyongyang are back in touch with each other again. Thirteen months ago, North Korea disconnected the communication ties — while it’s often referred to as a “hotline,” this is not just a single phone connection. There are several: on the South Korean side, two are...
Public Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: 40% of Australian Residents Under Lockdown

Australia is wrestling with new outbreaks of the coronavirus. Restrictions are now in place in the country’s two largest cities, more than 500 miles apart. That means about 40% of Australia’s population woke up Friday morning under lockdown. Sydney residents have been there since the end of June and they’ll...
Public HealthPosted by
Times Leader

Asia Today: Sydney lockdown extended, record cases in SKorea

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s largest city Sydney will remain in lockdown for another month. The New South Wales state government announced that the lockdown of the city of 5 million would last at least until Aug. 28, after reporting on Wednesday 177 new infections in the latest 24-hour period. It was the largest daily tally since the cluster was discovered in mid-June.
Public HealthGrand Haven Tribune

The Delta variant is coming for the unprotected

With vacations back on the schedule and weddings and other summer activities in full swing, it’s easy to forget that a pandemic is still raging. Despite the efforts of public health officials to curtail infections and the work by scientists to develop vaccines in record time, COVID-19 is not done with us yet. That much is clear from the surge in new cases in California and Los Angeles after weeks of steep declines in the spring.
Healthleadertimes.com

Vaccine deliveries rising as delta virus variant slams Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — As many Asian countries battle their worst surge of COVID-19 infections, the slow flow of vaccine doses from around the world is finally picking up speed, giving hope that inoculation rates can increase and help blunt the effect of the rapidly spreading delta variant. With many vaccine pledges still unfulfilled and rates of infection spiking across […]
Public HealthNewsChannel 36

Getting Ahead of The Delta Variant Spread

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) — The World Health Organization is warning that the highly transmissible Delta variant could cause another surge in Coronavirus cases. One infectious disease specialist says vaccinations play an important role in stopping the spread of the Delta variant. When it comes to who is most vulnerable and...
Public HealthPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Death rates soar in Southeast Asia as Delta variant fuels major new COVID wave

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Indonesia has converted nearly its entire oxygen production to medical use just to meet the demands of COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe. Overflowing hospitals in Malaysia have resorted to treating patients on the floor. Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, graveyard workers labor day and night to keep up with the grim demand for new cremations and burials.
Worldhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Region Scrambles for More Vaccines

When it comes to coronavirus vaccinations, the Asia Pacific is trailing much of the rest of the world. For many countries, one issue continues to be supply—but in some places, that’s starting to change. Japan has a contract with Pfizer to receive another 90 million doses of its vaccine by...
Sciencedeseret.com

Is the delta variant more severe?

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been spreading across the country, creating a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, CNN reports. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have mostly been among the unvaccinated. So, naturally, the question becomes — is the delta variant more severe than the original variant?. Is the...
Tuscaloosa, ALua.edu

COVID Delta Variant and Vaccinations

We are excited to welcome students back to campus in the coming weeks, while closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. The Delta variant is more infectious and is leading to increased hospitalizations and other negative outcomes – especially among those not vaccinated. The best way to...
Santa Barbara County, CAucsb.edu

Unraveling the Delta Variant

The Delta variant, a highly contagious form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has arrived in Santa Barbara County. Detected as part of the UC Santa Barbara/Santa Barbara County Public Health/Cottage Health COVID-19 surveillance program, the Delta variant is now found in the vast majority of samples sequenced. Known also as B.1.617.2, it now dominates the global caseload.
Public Healthwhtc.com

Sydney braces for extended COVID-19 lockdown as rest of Australia opens

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian officials are set to extend a COVID-19 lockdown in the country’s largest city, Sydney, as new cases remain stubbornly high despite a month under strict stay-home orders, while Victoria and South Australia eased curbs from Wednesday. Sydney is struggling to control its worst outbreak of the...
WorldTelegraph

Southeast Asia turning away from Chinese vaccines as delta variant surges

Southeast Asia is reducing its reliance on Chinese Covid-19 vaccines, with some countries pivoting towards rival shots amid concerns about vaccine efficacy as the delta variant rips through their populations. Public doubts about the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines against the highly contagious mutation could deal a blow to China’s vaccine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy