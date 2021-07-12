Morning Rundown: Monday, July 12

It’s Monday, July 12. The Bureau of Land Management confirms Jeff Piechura, a 62-year-old retired fire chief, and Matthew Miller, a 48-year-old pilot, died in a plane crash Saturday while responding to a fire 14 miles northeast of Wikieup. The BLM says Pierchura and Miller were working to contain the lightning-caused Cedar Basin Fire, which has grown to 714 acres with no containment reported. Several federal agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board, will investigate the fatal collision.