UPDATE: Power restored after about 3,600 AES Ohio customers were without power

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE: 3:30 PM

Power has been restored after around 3,600 AES Ohio customers were without power Monday afternoon.

INITIAL REPORT:

Approximately 3,600 AES Ohio customers are without power as storms press through the Miami Valley.

The outages are due to a tree that has fallen on power lines, according to an AES Ohio spokeswoman. Crews are working to reroute power and repair the damage to get people back online.

The majority of outages are in Miami County in the Bethel Twp. area, according to the power company’s website.

AES Ohio said it estimates the power to be restored by around 3 p.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group