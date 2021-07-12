Longtime NFL assistant coach Alex Gibbs, famous for Broncos' Super Bowl prowess in the 1990s, dies at 80
The NFL has lost one of the most innovative assistant coaches of his time, with the Denver Broncos announcing Monday that longtime offensive line coach Alex Gibbs has died due to complications from a stroke. Gibbs, 80, had not coached in the NFL since 2013, but spent 27 seasons at the professional level, serving eight different teams after nearly two decades in college football. He's perhaps best known as the man behind the Broncos' innovative zone-blocking scheme, which helped propel Denver to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0