Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Longtime NFL assistant coach Alex Gibbs, famous for Broncos' Super Bowl prowess in the 1990s, dies at 80

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL has lost one of the most innovative assistant coaches of his time, with the Denver Broncos announcing Monday that longtime offensive line coach Alex Gibbs has died due to complications from a stroke. Gibbs, 80, had not coached in the NFL since 2013, but spent 27 seasons at the professional level, serving eight different teams after nearly two decades in college football. He's perhaps best known as the man behind the Broncos' innovative zone-blocking scheme, which helped propel Denver to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Super Bowls#Raiders#Chargers#Colts#Chiefs#Hall Of Fame#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There Continues To Be 1 Team Mentioned For Aaron Rodgers

One NFL franchise continues to be mentioned as the most-likely trade destination for Aaron Rodgers, if the Green Bay Packers decide to make a move. Rodgers, 37, appears intent on playing the 2021 season. The opt-out deadline came and went on Friday. Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber reports that Rodgers did...
NFLUSA Today

8 potential candidates to buy the Broncos if the team is sold

The Denver Broncos might have new ownership relatively soon, either by one of Pat Bowlen’s seven children taking over, or by a sale. If the Broncos are sold, these eight candidates would make sense as potential buyers. 8. Mark Stevens (62) Stevens, a venture capitalist, is already a minority owner...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLUSA Today

Ex-Broncos linebacker retires after one season in Denver

Former linebacker Anthony Chickillo has retired from the NFL, the 28-year-old veteran announced Sunday morning. “My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and play in the NFL,” Chickillo wrote on his Instagram page. “I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot. The game of football is apart of my family and will always be forever. Thank you for the support everyone!”
NFLzonecoverage.com

Von Miller Should Mind His Own Damn Business When It Comes To Aaron Rodgers

In the rampant speculation on potential landing spots for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, no team has been mentioned more than the Denver Broncos. While the conjecture about Rodgers’ future has been relatively quiet lately, whenever there is a blip on the radar, it always seems to involve the Broncos.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021

It's hard to believe it's been three years since the then-Oakland Raiders shook up the NFL with a late-summer trade that sent 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. The Mack-powered Bears went on to win the NFC North that season, while the reloading Raiders...
NFLNFL

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycling accident

A tragic bicycling accident has claimed the life of New York Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp, who died on Thursday as a result of severe injuries sustained in the collision. He was 58. Knapp was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle...
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Sacco Sez: Remembering the legendary Alex Gibbs

Alex Gibbs passed away a few days ago, evidently due to complications from an earlier stroke. Alex was 80, and retired in Arizona, although it is hard to comprehend Alex actually being retired from anything. He was one of the greatest offensive line coaches of all time, along with Bobb...
NFLMile High Report

This Broncos’ roster could be Super

Every year around this time I get my grubby mitts on the Football Outsiders Almanac. The tradition dates back to 2004, when I was just a nerdy middle schooler the kids called Madden. Every couple of weeks I’d find my way to the local bookstore so I could spend my allowance on something football related. I’d recently finished Jim Dent’s The Undefeated and was itching or something related to the NFL. Low and behold, a tome the size of a phonebook was sitting there, just waiting to change my world.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

5 NFL Teams Are Getting The Most Super Bowl Bets

2021 NFL training camps are getting underway, which means we’re only days away from the preseason and weeks away from the regular season. But bets on Super Bowl LVI have been coming in since Super Bowl LV ended, and a few teams stand out from the crowd. According to numbers...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: NFL community remembers coach Greg Knapp

Former Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp passed away on Thursday, July 22nd after he was involved in a severe crash in which he was riding his bicycle. Knapp was struck by a car. He was in critical condition and reports of his death started rolling in quickly. Knapp was...
NFLUSA Today

Former Broncos QBs coach Greg Knapp dies at age 58

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Greg Knapp died Thursday from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in California last Saturday. He was 58 years old. Knapp started his coaching career as a running backs coach at Sacramento State, his alma mater, in 1986....
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Give Tryout to Super Bowl Lineman: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 28: TEXANS TO TRY OUT SUPER BOWL O-LINEMAN The Texans are expected to workout...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Tedric Thompson coming home to compete for spot

Tedric Thompson is coming home. The Denver Broncos and Thomson have reportedly agreed to terms on a deal. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the former fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks is joining the loaded secondary for the Denver Broncos. The former Colorado Buffaloes football player is coming...
NFLFOX Sports

Star-crossed tight end Jake Butt retires from NFL

Jake Butt, the once-promising tight end whose football career was waylaid by six knee operations, announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, saying he could no longer hide the fact that he’d lost his passion for the game he loves. “Football gave me some of the best times of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy