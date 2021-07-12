Cancel
COVID-19: FDA To Announce J&J Vaccine Has Been Linked To Rare Disorder, Report Says

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Johnson & Johnson vaccine Photo Credit: Johnson & Johnson

The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly getting ready to announce a warning that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been linked to a rare autoimmune disorder.

The Washington Post reported on Monday, July 12, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 100 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome have been detected among people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States.

More than 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the CDC reported.

The Mayo Clinic said the syndrome is "a rare disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves." Mayo Clinic also said most people with the condition will need to be hospitalized to receive treatment. Most people recover from the disorder, and it has a 4 to 7 percent mortality rate.

The Washington Post reported that available data does not show an increased risk of developing the disorder with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine had previously been paused by the CDC and FDA due to rare cases of severe blood clots.

