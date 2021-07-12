Guide: PS5 Faceplates – What They Are, Where To Get Them, And How To Change Them

Guide: PS5 Faceplates – When Sony first unveiled their new look for the next generation of PlayStation, it took everyone off guard, because though the main console was still the traditional black, the PS5 has on either side two faceplates, coloured white for the PS5‘s two-tone design. Not everyone liked it, and if you find yourself with a PS5 and still not enjoying the white/black, this quick guide will tell you what they are, where to get them, and how to change them.