Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Composers Atli Örvarsson, Mark Mothersbaugh, Mark Isham Lead BMI Film/TV Awards

By Chris Willman
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 17 days ago

Composers Atli Örvarsson, Mark Mothersbaugh and Mark Isham led the list of winners announced Monday for the annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards, with the three scorers picking up six, five and four trophies, respectively.

Örvarsson, the Icelandic composer, is now up to 29 BMI honors with the six he adds this week. His new shelf’s worth of awards came for work on “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “Defending Jacob.”

Mark Mothersbaugh, of Devo as well as scoring fame, was five-times rewarded for “Dirty John,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “The Willoughbys,” “The Croods: A New Age” and “Tiger King.”

Mark Isham’s four awards came for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Honest Thief,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Togo.”

“I’m not that much of an awards guy, but even I’m impressed — four BMI awards,” Isham said in a taped acceptance speech. He explained the nature of this year’s quantity as well as quality: “It’s really a testament to how much viewing entertainment we all wanted this year.”

This year’s music Oscar winners figured at the BMIs as well. Atticus Ross followed up all the other awards he shared with Trent Reznor and Jon Batiste for “Soul” with a BMI for the original score for the Pixar film. H.E.R., Tiara Thomas and D’Mile, Oscar winners for best original song for “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” all won their first BMI Film Award for the song.

This year’s still-virtual ceremony saw the introduction of three new awards: the BMI Streaming Documentary Award, the BMI Film Festival Award and the BMI Streaming Film Award. The performing rights organization pointed out that these new categories allowed for a plethora of first-time winners, including Jongnic Bontemps in the streaming doc category; Casey Wayne McAllister, Gene Back, Nami Melumad, T. Griffin and Woody Pak in the film festival division; and Alex Belcher, Clyde Lawrence, Cody Fitzgerald, David Wingo, Duncan Thum, Jay Weigel and Joe Wong in the streaming film category.

Among the veterans receiving awards for their work were Chris Westlake, Christopher Lennertz, David Buckley, John Williams, Mac Quayle, Sean Callery, Sonya Belousova and Trevor Gureckis. First-time winners included Bobby Krlic, Courtney Taylor-Taylor and Josh Kramon, Genevieve Vincent, Heather Christian, Jabril Ameer Battle, Jucee Froot and Matthew Head, and RZA.

In his acceptance speech for his two awards (for “Tenet” and “Mandalorian”), Ludwig Göransson lamented losing out on the chance to bond with fellow composers in person at a ceremony for the second year in a row, but looked for a silver lining in scorers’ pandemic-era work.

“This year is a little different,” Göransson said. “Normally us composers are used to seeing each other this one day. The other 364 days of the year, we’re basically spending every day and every minute and second breathing in our studios… It’s unfortunate we don’t get to spend this time with each other, but hopefully we’ll get to do that next year. But on the positive side, I think a lot of us have had more time to spend at home and to be with our families and really bond in different ways that we maybe are not used to. And I think you can see that as a blessing, because there are more important things than to get the next cue done sometimes. Hopefully we can all remember this time when we are back into the normal reality and sometimes take a break and go home and spend time with our loved ones.”

A full list of winners and acceptance videos can be found at BMI’s website: https://www.bmi.com/award-shows/film-tv-2021/.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atli Örvarsson
Person
John Williams
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
David Buckley
Person
Rza
Person
Alex Song
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Mark Mothersbaugh
Person
Christopher Lennertz
Person
Mark Isham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmi Awards#Composers#Rvarsson#Fbi#Togo#H E R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Logan Paul Signs With WME, Exiting CAA

Logan Paul, a YouTuber and actor who’s made a name for himself as a boxer, has signed with WME. He previously had been with CAA since late 2015; prior to that, he was repped by UTA. Paul has more than 100 million followers across platforms, including more than 23 million for his YouTube channel. Last month, the 26-year-old went head-to-head with Floyd Mayweather, lasting all eight rounds against the undefeated boxing legend during the pay-per-view exhibition, presented by Showtime. In 2019, Paul sold out L.A.’s Staples Center for his bout against British YouTuber KSI (who defeated Paul in a split decision after...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Tami Stronach, Jennifer Saunders, Greg Steinbruner, Eddie Izzard Lead Cast of ‘Man & Witch’

Principal photography for “Man & Witch,” an homage to the fantasy films of the 1980s, has wrapped after a six-week shoot on location in Scotland and Los Angeles. The film, directed by Michael Hines (“Still Game”) marks the comeback of child star Tami Stronach, best known for her role as the Childlike Empress in “The NeverEnding Story” (1984). Stronach plays the title role of Witch who helps a cursed goatherd (Greg Steinbruner, who also wrote the screenplay) in his quest for love. Sean Astin (“Stranger Things”), Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”), Eddie Izzard (“Hannibal”) and Bill Bailey (“Hot Fuzz”) voice the goatherd’s loyal companions Dog, Goose, Sheep and Donkey, brought to life with photo-realistic puppets fabricated by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, and operated by a team of puppeteers led by Damien Farrell (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”).
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney for Breach of Contract Over ‘Black Widow’ Release

Disney’s decision to release “Black Widow” on Disney Plus at the same time it hit theaters has sparked a legal battle with Scarlett Johansson, the actress tasked with playing the Marvel superhero. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, attorneys for Johansson allege that the star’s contract was breached when the studio opted not to debut the film exclusively in theaters, a move they claim depressed ticket sales for the Avengers spinoff. Much of Johansson’s compensation was tied to the box office performance of “Black Widow” — if it hit certain benchmarks, bonuses would kick in. “Disney intentionally induced...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Pitchfork

Mark Mothersbaugh’s Unreleased Wes Anderson Music to Soundtrack Museum Exhibition

Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh is behind the score to multiple Wes Anderson films, including Bottle Rocket, , The Royal Tenenbaums, and The Life Aquatic. A collection of unused themes, rough sketches, and outtakes from those soundtracks will provide the score to a new museum exhibition. The Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma’s “This Is an Adventure: Accidentally Wes Anderson” exhibit is set to run from September 17 - January 2. It showcases work from the Instagram feed @accidentallywesanderson. Find more information on the museum’s website.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mena Suvari: “Slowly but Surely Meth Became My Life. And Then It Took Over”

Nineties It Girl Mena Suvari, who you recognize from hugely popular movies American Pie and American Beauty, is coming clean about her double life. In her new memoir, The Great Peace, the award-winning actor divulges intimate, moving, and, at times, shocking details about her off-camera world—including her teenage struggles with drug addiction, her emotionally destructive relationships with older men, and how the #MeToo movement ultimately inspired her to share her experience with the dark side of young Hollywood fame. Below, read the chapter “Meth Month” from Mena’s debut memoir, out today.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Andrew Lincoln Movie Just Hit Netflix

If you’re a fan of British rom-coms with a star studded ensemble cast, chances are that you’ll be more than familiar with the work of Richard Curtis. Having gotten his start writing small screen comedies like Blackadder and Mr. Bean, his first feature film script saw him net an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay thanks to international smash hit Four Weddings and a Funeral, which earned $245 million at the box office on a $4 million budget.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cicely Tyson’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Joan Tyson

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Cicely Tyson was a proud mom to her daughter, Joan. Here’s everything you need to know abut Joan Tyson. Both on and off-screen, Cicely Tyson was a true legend. The actress, who died at the age of 96 on January 28, 2021, enjoyed an incredibly successful career as an actress and trailblazer. From her Academy Honorary Award in 2018, to being a 5-time Emmy nominee for playing Viola Davis‘ mother on How To Get Away With Murder, Cicely made quite the impact in Hollywood. She even dabbled in Broadway, and snagged the Best Actress in a Play award for The Trip to Bountiful.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Joaquin Phoenix Undergoes Shocking Transformation in First Look at Disappointment Blvd.

Joaquin Phoenix is a master when it comes to disappearing into a role using all of his talents, but it goes without saying that his body transformations have proven to be limitless. In his new project, Disappointment Blvd., he has, again, become someone anew. Sporting a belly that would give Mark Wahlberg some competition and wispy gray hair, he can be seen shooting his new project on the streets on Montreal.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Burn Gorman, Lou Ferrigno, Michael Rispoli Among 15 Cast in Making of ‘Godfather’ Series at Paramount Plus

“The Offer,” the Paramount Plus drama series that will go behind-the-scenes of the making of “The Godfather,” is adding over a dozen actors to its cast. Burn Gorman has been cast in the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn, the volatile head of Gulf & Western, while 14 recurring guest stars have also joined the series. Among those is Justin Chambers in the role of Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno in the role of Lenny Montana — the former wrestler who played Luca Brasi — and Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the Five Families.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Faye Dunaway Joins New Kevin Spacey Film ‘The Man Who Drew God’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Faye Dunaway will appear alongside Kevin Spacey in his controversial new project, “The Man Who Drew God.”. Directed by Italian actor Franco Nero, who also stars, the feature will be Spacey’s first role since 2017, when dozens of accusations of sexual harassment and assault saw the “House of Cards” actor effectively ostracized from Hollywood.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.” Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona. Hirsch, Berlin, Bartlett and Hadary are joining a high-powered ensemble cast led...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Matt Damon says he worries new drama Stillwater is being mis-marketed as a Liam Neeson-style thriller

Matt Damon has said that he “worries” about his new film Stillwater being potentially mis-marketed as a Taken-style thriller.Stillwater is the latest drama from Spotlight director Tom McCarthy, and sees Damon play Bill Baker, a “roughneck from Oklahoma” who tries to exonerate his daughter from a murder charge while she is imprisoned in France. Damon discussed the film on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. Maron introduced the film by saying: “When my producer told me about the movie, and what it’s about, it’s a guy who goes to save his daughter, I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be a franchise thing?”“That’s...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Mark Wahlberg talks new film 'Joe Bell'

CHICAGO - Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg stars in the powerful new true story "Joe Bell," opening in theaters this week. The movie tells the true story of a man who embarks on a solo walk across the country to bring attention to bullying after his own son committed suicide after being bullied in school for being gay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy