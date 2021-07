NIS America has announced that the side scrolling RPG The Cruel King and the Great Hero is coming to PS4 and Switch, with a release expected in early 2022. Players will be taking on the role of a young girl call Yuu as she traverses quite a dangerous world. However, she is not alone as she is accompanied by a dragon called The Cruel King. This dragon was defeated by Yuu’s father in battle, but they became friends and Yuu’s father asked the Cruel King to watch over her. This seems like it will be one of those games with a sad ending considering the tag line is, “This is the story of how one day, you will defeat me…”