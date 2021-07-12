Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Clemson announces winners of top athletic awards

By Special to The T&D
Times and Democrat
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON -- The Clemson athletic department has announced winners of the Frank Howard Award, the IPTAY Athlete of the Year and the Brandon Streeter Award for the 2020-21 academic year. A 23-person committee made up of local media and Clemson administrators voted on the candidates. The Frank Howard Award is...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rittman
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Athletics#Ncaa Tournament#The Frank Howard Award#Iptay#All American#Acc Kickoff Cagle#The Ncaa Tournament#Acc Championship#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
NFL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields ranked near bottom of NFL quarterbacks

The talking point for the Chicago Bears this offseason has been the new franchise quarterback, Justin Fields. General Manager Ryan Pace shocked the NFL when he traded up nine picks to select the dual-threat quarterback at 11th overall. Although he isn’t expected to start immediately, it seems that Pro Football Focus expects him to be the starter this season.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: 1 Conference Trying To Take All Remaining Big 12 Teams

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom are expected to join the SEC, the remaining eight Big 12 schools are in limbo. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would certainly like to hold the line, continue to collect on a big media rights deal that lasts through the end of the 2024-25 academic year, but there will be significant pressure on the other schools to look into their options.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Was Asked About Oklahoma, Texas Situation

Over the past two weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have taken significant steps to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC. Earlier today, they submitted their formal requests for SEC membership. The Sooners and Longhorns have been dominating the headlines over the past two weeks thanks to their move. However,...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Talks About Georgia Football

The expectations couldn't be any higher for Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei heading into a season-opening top-five battle with the Georgia Bulldogs at a neutral site. The first-year starter also has the challenging task of following Trevor Lawrence as the Tigers' starting quarterback. The media was sure to bring up Clemson's...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Linebacker Has Telling Comment On Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence lived up to all the hype in college, after being one of the most highly-touted recruits in years. One of his star Jacksonville Jaguars teammates is already very impressed with what he’s seen from the former Clemson signal caller. All-Pro linebacker Myles Jack went up against Lawrence and...
Auburn, ALchatsports.com

Auburn football: Did Nick Saban get caught in a recruiting lie?

Auburn football A prerecorded message from Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban is shown on the big screen at Bryant-Denny Stadium before the Iron Bowl. Saban missed the game because he tested positive for COVID-19. Iron30. As the Auburn football team is slowly gaining recruiting momentum and adding prospects to the...
College SportsPost-Journal

Southwestern Football Award Winners

The Southwestern Trojans, who finished 5-1 and were a Section VI Class C finalist, recently held their end-of-season banquet. Award winners for the 2021 spring season were: Drew Wigren, The Joe Rushin Award for Outstanding Student Athlete; Gavin Dewey, The J.C. Matteson/Tom Calzone Midget Football Award; Garrett Swan, Pete Conley Defensive MVP Award; Nate Johnson, The Cole Snyder Team MVP Award; Ashton Mathews, The Most Improved Award; Aidan Melquist, The Coaches Award; Aidan Kennedy, The Dustin Bowser Offensive MVP Award; and Zishan Munir, The Aaron Swanson-Red & Blue Award. Seniors and coaches in attendance, from left, were: assistant coach Casey Williams, Swan, Munir, Wigren, Vance Alvarez-Fleurima, head coach Jake Burkholder, Dewey, assistant coach Matt Lodestro and assistant coach Mark Arnold.
Florida Statechatsports.com

Breaking down Clemson's commitment from nation's top athlete

Clemson Tigers football, Penn State Nittany Lions football, Virginia Tech Hokies football, NC State Wolfpack football, Syracuse Orange football, Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball, Florida State Seminoles football, Boston College, LSU Tigers football. Clemson received verbal pledges from multiple Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy athletes on Saturday evening. The first...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To David Shaw’s Comments

Stanford head coach David Shaw is the talk of Pac-12 Media Day so far in Hollywood. Shaw spoke to the press on Tuesday about the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness (NIL) policy. Specifically, he addressed Nick Saban’s recent hint that quarterback Bryce Young has been courted for staggeringly lucrative...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Feud between Mike Norvell, Dabo Swinney hasn't been resolved

Last year, Florida State’s game against Clemson was ultimately canceled due to one player on the Tigers testing positive a day before the matchup. That led to a rift between head coaches Mike Norvell and Dabo Swinney, and that feud apparently hasn’t been resolved just yet. Following the postponement of...
NFLheraldsun.com

Class of 2022 top-ranked athlete, four-star cornerback pick Clemson

Clemson added another defensive threat from the Class of 2022 after Keon Sabb announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday in an interview on CBS Sports HQ. The versatile defender joins cornerback Toriano Pride, safety Sherrod Covil and defensive lineman Jihaad Campbell to make four defensive commits so far.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Clemson Football is a clear winner on huge recruiting weekend

This weekend was billed as a big one in the world of college football recruiting and while it’s not over yet, Clemson football is a clear winner so far. If anyone needed a reminder of just how strong Clemson football is on the recruiting trail, well, Saturday served as a good reminder that Dabo Swinney and company aren’t going anywhere.
Clemson, SCPosted by
247Sports

Clemson football: QB Hunter Helms the primary backup, but still an open competition

With Trevor Lawrence off to the NFL after being taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, all eyes will be on D.J. Uiagalelei as he takes over as Clemson's starting quarterback for the 2021 season. He's no stranger to the national stage, either, as the signal-caller made multiple starts in 2020 -- including the team's regular season loss at Notre Dame -- when Lawrence was sidelined by COVID-19.
College Sportsorangefizz.net

NIL at the ACC Kickoff: What do the Players and Coaches Think?

Make sure to check out our content hub where you can find all of the Fizz’s coverage from ACC Media Kickoff. The new rules regarding NIL have been the talk of the college sports landscape as of late. Myself and John Eads were down at the ACC Kickoff hearing from players and coaches over the course of two days. They answered questions about their teams, their offseasons, their progression, and plenty on the changes NIL brings to college football. Here are some of the answers that stuck out:
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Former Tiger wins first PGA Tour event in over a decade

Former Clemson standout Lucas Glover is once again a PGA Tour event winner. Clinching this weekend’s John Deere Classic (Silvis, Illinois) Sunday, Glover ended a just-over-a-decade drought between PGA wins with a final-round 64 to reach 19-under for the tournament, besting the field by two strokes. Glover’s victory is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy