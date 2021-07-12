Clemson announces winners of top athletic awards

Make sure to check out our content hub where you can find all of the Fizz’s coverage from ACC Media Kickoff. The new rules regarding NIL have been the talk of the college sports landscape as of late. Myself and John Eads were down at the ACC Kickoff hearing from players and coaches over the course of two days. They answered questions about their teams, their offseasons, their progression, and plenty on the changes NIL brings to college football. Here are some of the answers that stuck out: