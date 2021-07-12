Charges to be amended for Moberly shooter following victim’s death
MOBERLY — The victim of a Thursday night shooting in Moberly has died from his injuries. Moberly Police Chief Troy Link confirmed the death of Mitchell Duane Nickerson, 49, in a news release Monday. Police responded to the 300 block of East Burkhart Street around 10:20 p.m. upon reports of a subject who was shot and bleeding. Nickerson was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to University Hospital.www.kmzu.com
