Moberly, MO

Charges to be amended for Moberly shooter following victim’s death

By Taya White
KMZU
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBERLY — The victim of a Thursday night shooting in Moberly has died from his injuries. Moberly Police Chief Troy Link confirmed the death of Mitchell Duane Nickerson, 49, in a news release Monday. Police responded to the 300 block of East Burkhart Street around 10:20 p.m. upon reports of a subject who was shot and bleeding. Nickerson was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to University Hospital.

