Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Passenger Killed In Deadly Western Mass Crash Identified

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMuaF_0auffv2a00
The Agawam Police Department has identified a man who was killed during a two-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Agawam Police Department

Officials have identified the passenger who died in a two-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts last week.

According to Lt. Dan Bonafilia of the Agawam Police Department, 36-year-old Matthew Coach, of Westfield, was killed during the crash which took place on Tuesday, July 6.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the operator of one motor vehicle crossed over the center double yellow line while driving north on North Westfield Street, said Bonafilia.

The operator then struck a vehicle traveling southbound. The two occupants of the vehicle that crossed the centerline were transported to a local hospital where the Coach was pronounced dead, Bonafilia said.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the vehicle that was struck was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agawam, MA
City
Westfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Western Massachusetts#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

One Hospitalized In Western Mass Crash

One person was injured during a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts. The crash took place Wednesday, July 28, afternoon in the area of Main and Mill streets, said the Springfield Fire Department. The injured person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a utility pole. The...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Elizabeth Crash

One person died in a crash at an Elizabeth intersection overnight. Authorities were working to identify the driver killed at the accident at Fulton and 5th streets around 1 a.m. Thursday, city spokeswoman Kelly Martins said. Two cars collided and two other vehicles were damaged, she said. No further details...
Pleasantville, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman, 31, Dead In 1 Car Atlantic County Crash

A 31-year-old woman was killed in a one car crash in Pleasantville early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Allison Tomasello was heading northbound on North Main Street when her car veered off the road and hit a retention wall and telephone pole around 6:30 a.m., police said. The Somers Point resident...
River Edge, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Sedan Impaled, Driver Injured In River Edge Crash

A driver was hospitalized with what responders said were compound leg and ankle fractures after a freakish crash Thursday afternoon in River Edge. The Honda Civic ended up atop a bollard in the parking lot of the CVS on Kinderkamack Road at Rutgers Place near the Hackensack border around 3 p.m.
Rockland County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Kills Hudson Valley Man

A man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision on a busy Hudson Valley roadway. The crash, which took place in Orange County on Route 17 in the town of Tuxedo, happened around 4 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, between a 2017 International box truck and a 2015 Nissan Sentra, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
Posted by
Daily Voice

Pickup Truck Driver, 33, Killed In Northampton County Crash, State Police Say

A 33-year-old pickup truck driver was killed after crashing into a utility pole and house in Northampton County Wednesday evening, state police confirmed. The Upper Mount Bethel Township man — whose name has not been released — was driving east on Route 512 when he lost control of the truck and struck a utility pole and house about half a mile east of Heiden Road around 11:50 p.m., state police said in a release.
Paramus, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Police: Saddle River Chief Nabs Fleeing Paramus Home Depot Shoplifter Who Struck Security Guard

A man who fled a Home Depot in Paramus after assaulting a female security guard was stopped by a local police chief on Route 17 moments later, authorities said. Sheffield C. Brown, 53, of Brooklyn had stolen $1,300 worth of tools and other assorted items when the guard tried to stop him from leaving early Wednesday afternoon, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
Bergen County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Pipe Bomb Found Near Bus Stop, Bergen Apartment Complex Evacuated

A River Edge garden apartment complex was partially evacuated Thursday afternoon after a pipe bomb was discovered behind a nearby bus stop, authorities said. Someone found the black metal pipe with copper pellets inside behind a retaining wall at the Kinderkamack Road bus stop outside the Continental Gardens complex off the corner of Howland Avenue, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton confirmed.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Crews Battle Row House Fire In Reading

A heavy fire tore through a row home in Reading Thursday morning, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the smoke-filled corner home in the 900 block of Muhlenberg Street just after 9:30 a.m., officials said. Crews rescued three people from the home, however, their injuries were not made public, according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy