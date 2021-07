There were no stripper poles in Celine’s Dion’s show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The only thing Usher’s new Las Vegas residency has in common with the greatest modern-era Strip headliner shows is an excessive amount of hits. When Elton John performed nearly 450 shows during his residencies at this now-legendary venue, he had to leave plenty of chart-toppers and fan favorites off the setlist. Even if these typically 90-minute concerts run long, there just isn’t enough space to fit all the significant songs recorded by a true legacy artist.