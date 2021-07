Final Fantasy VII Remake was easily one of the best games of last year, receiving a rare 10/10 from GameSpot, and with Intergrade, the upgraded PS5 version of Remake, you can return to Midgar with enhanced visuals and performance, new features, and a brand-new side story starring the ninja Yuffie. For those who missed out on Remake when it released on PS4, now's a great time to pick it up and experience the entire package in its best form, as Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade for PS5 is on sale for $59.94 today. That's just over $10 off its next-gen list price of $70.