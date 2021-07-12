Cancel
TV Series

What is Never Have I Ever season 2 about?

By Sabrina Reed
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Netflix is killing it in July with teen shows and movies buzzing up a storm for the streamer. We've been getting major goosebumps with the Fear Street trilogy every week but come Thursday, July 15, we'll be dealing with something just as scary. That's right, we'll be taking an even...

netflixlife.com

MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on Overcoming the Pressure to Deliver for Season 2

Just over a year ago, “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was a total unknown, who landed her big break by booking lead role on a new Netflix YA comedy series after answering a casting call via Twitter from show co-creator Mindy Kaling. When the comedy debuted in April 2020, Ramakrishnan practically became a star overnight. Netflix reported that 40 million households sampled the first season of the coming-of-age comedy within its first three months of streaming. The show follows Ramakrishnan’s Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian American girl battling battles all of the pitfalls (and pratfalls) of teenage life, including her...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 Review: Netflix Series Doesn’t Lose an Ounce of Humor

Last year, audiences were introduced to and dazzled by newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy series “Never Have I Ever.” That first season was not only a ton of fun, but told stories about teenage girls from a unique perspective, alongside the likes of “Pen15.” In an interview with Ramakrishnan last year, she said it was so amazing to see her own Indian culture presented so openly. “I never saw that when I grew up and now my little cousin — she’s 10 years younger than me — is gonna see that and think, ‘Wow, that’s cool.’ And I’m so proud to be able to say that’s my culture,” she said.
TennisDen of Geek

Never Have I Ever Season 2: Episode 3’s Last-Minute Celebrity Narrator Change

Warning: spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 2 Episode 3. Former tennis pro John McEnroe isn’t an obvious choice of narrator for the story of a 15-year-old girl, which is all part of Never Have I Ever’s fun. The Mindy Kaling/Lang Fisher Netflix teen comedy has an in-story explanation for McEnroe being the one to commentate on Devi’s high school life following the death of her father, but the comedic mismatch is half of the attraction.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Never Have I Ever Season 2 explores a painfully familiar experience for young people of color

"The moment feels startlingly, painfully familiar. In the fourth episode of the new season of Never Have I Ever, our charmingly hotheaded protagonist Devi is stopped in her tracks when she is faced by a horrifying sight: another Indian girl has arrived at her school. Worse yet, she looks pretty and cool," says Brandon Yu of the addition of Megan Suri as Aneesa, adding: "We see in Devi’s eyes, a complicated look: one of threatened panic, rooted in a sense of mutual identification...The tension Devi immediately feels is a reflection of a very specific phenomenon that is common to most people of color who have been surrounded by people that don’t look like you — the feeling of entering a classroom, or any room, in which there is just one or two 'others' like you. The energy — an unusual mixture of wariness, of hostility, but also perhaps of comfort and warmth — that links you can be immediately palpable, even if others might not notice. In this case, others certainly do...It’s a funny joke that also distills a viscerally uncomfortable truth. Within this brief moment of sizing-up the one other Indian girl, there is a maelstrom of conflicting implications and emotions, from resentful admiration to a confusion of the innate racial dynamics of high school’s social hierarchies. How is it that this girl can bulldoze through the school upon arrival, piercing through the ceiling of popularity as an Indian girl, while Devi has rather faithfully accepted and cultivated her role as an archetypal high-achiever? Aneesa, Devi seems to think, isn't sticking to the script."
TennisPosted by
People

Gigi Hadid Replaces Chrissy Teigen as Paxton's Narrator in Never Have I Ever Season 2

Never Have I Ever loves a good narrator. The series surprised fans when it premiered with tennis legend John McEnroe as Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) inner voice, and Ben's (Jaren Lewison) season 1 standalone episode featured none other than Andy Samberg. And now, with the release of Never Have I Ever's second season, the series has chosen model Gigi Hadid to narrate for Paxton (Darren Barnet).
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Never Have I Ever Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Latest Updates! Is This Highschool Show Watchable For Kids?

What is the show about? Is it price-watching? When is it releasing? Let us discover out about Never Have I Ever Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Latest Updates!. Never Have I Ever is an American coming-of-age comedy-drama tv sequence starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The comedy is partially primarily based on Kaling’s childhood within the Boston space. It premiered on Netflix on April 27, 2020, and is about an Indian-American high school scholar coping with the demise of her father.
TV SeriesCollider

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2: Lee Rodriguez & Megan Suri on Who They Want to Narrate Their Lives

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of Never Have I Ever, “...been a perfect girl.”]. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, who’s also the showrunner, the Netflix original coming of age comedy series Never Have I Ever follows Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), as she continues to deal with all of the drama at home and in high school. Juggling new romantic relationships with new friends and still trying to channel her rage in a healthier way, Devi definitely makes mistakes but she also learns from them while, at the same time, pushing those around her to want more for themselves.
TV SeriesEW.com

Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever cast discuss Devi's happy ending in the season 2 finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever season 2. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) got her happy ending. At least for now. By the end of Never Have I Ever's second season, Devi has experienced life with two boyfriends, zero boyfriends, and now, one very hot boyfriend. The season finale saw Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Devi rekindle their relationship just in time for the school's winter dance. (Sure, he also hit her with his car, but it's fine! Her dress was really padded.)
MusicVulture

Never Have I Ever Recap: Face the Music

Compared to Devi’s cheater arc at the beginning of the season, this particular mess she’s gotten herself into is far more believable. We’ve all at some point had the experience of saying something malicious about someone that eventually comes back to bite us in the butt, especially in high school, where students love nothing more than to gossip and throw each other under the bus.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Review: Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season Two Episode Four “…had an Indian frenemy”

In season two episode four of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, titled “…had an Indian frenemy,” there’s a new transfer student at Sherman Oaks High School, and Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) isn’t having it. Aneesa Qureshi (Megan Suri, Atypical), the new student, seems to be picture perfect: beautiful, funny, and making a good impression with the popular kids on the first day. On top of that? She’s the only other Indian-American student in Devi’s class, and Devi doesn’t understand why Aneesa is getting more attention than she ever did. Oh, and it doesn’t help that the white students are calling Aneesa ‘Devi 2.0.’
TV & VideosPopSugar

Our Personal Favorite Fashion Moments From Never Have I Ever Season 2

With Netflix's Never Have I Ever back for season two and a whole new crop of looks curated by Salvador Pérez, there's plenty of outfit inspiration to be enjoyed. The Mindy Kaling-created show brings us attainable style from Devi, Fabiola, and Eleanor, while Eleanor's color-coordinated ensembles tend to lean on the kitschier side. Season one left us naturally obsessing over standout dresses, and the latest episodes bring lots of tie-dye, cutesy hat moments, pearl jewels, and live-in knits — all of which we are now on the hunt for. Whether or not you've finished all 10 episodes, you can still get in the mood for some feel-good fashion with the best stills and inspired pieces we rounded up after the jump.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

You've Probably Seen the Season 2 Guidance Counselor From 'Never Have I Ever' Before

Spoiler alert: Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of Never Have I Ever. There are a lot of notable moments in Season 2 of Never Have I Ever. Among them are Devi's terrible choices, Paxton's impromptu woodworking session, and the introduction of Ms. Warner, the college guidance counselor. She isn't a recurring character in Season 1. But in the Season 2 episode of Never Have I Ever titled, "...Opened a Textbook," Ms. Warner, played by Alexandra Billings, is brought in.
Moviespbs.org

“Never Have I Ever” Star Poorna Jagannathan

A recent study by UCLA shows that minority women make up just one quarter of film writers and one fifth of directors. Actress Poorna Jagannathan speaks with Aarti Shahani about her role as a tiger mom in the hit Mindy Kaling Netflix show "Never Have I Ever," and discusses why diversity is so important in this golden era of streaming.
EntertainmentVulture

Never Have I Ever Recap: Girl, Interrupted

Devi, ever the acrobat, loves nothing more than jumping to conclusions, but after the events of ‘…Stalked My Own Mother,” even she has to admit that her hunches have been getting her into too much trouble. Devi sets off on a mission to gather proof that her mom is dating her colleague Dr. Jackson, and while it goes about as well as any of Devi’s other gut-reaction schemes (see: her first apology to Aneesa), it does eventually lead her to a new sense of understanding about both her mother and herself.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Here's a Fun Blooper Reel From Netflix's FEAR STREET Horror Trilogy

For those of you who didn’t tune in to Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy panel at Comic-Con@Home this past weekend, they screened an amusing blooper reel for your viewing enjoyment. The video features bloopers from all three of the films, which take place in 1994, 1978 and 1666. I enjoyed these...

