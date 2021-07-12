Cancel
Line of Storms Sparks Tornado Warning in Iroquois County, Could Impact Far South Suburbs

Cover picture for the articleA line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is beginning to fire in areas south of the NBC 5 viewing area, sparking several warnings as the line moves slowly northward. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Ford and Iroquois counties in Illinois until 3 p.m. Monday. A tornado warning is also in effect for northwestern Iroquois County until 3:15 p.m.

