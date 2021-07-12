Sharon Gaffka: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Sharon Gaffka is one of the major new contestants on the brand new series of Love Island , but who actually is she?

Gaffka is just one of the ripped singletons being airlifted into the villa for assorted sexual hijinks this summer. The 25-year-old civil servant from Oxford typically works as the operations lead for the Department of Transport – but she’s hoping Cupid will be transporting some love her way this summer!

Gaffka, who describes herself as “ outrageous ”, told ITV that she applied for Love Island as her perpetual singledom had become a running joke in her social circle.

“I’m the only single one in my friendship group,” she explained. “They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!”

She’s also looking for a bit of a breather after a stressful year as a civil servant. Gaffka began working in her job at the age of 18, and transitioned from work on Brexit policy and straight into a role in the Department of Health in 2020. “I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations,” she said. “It’s been an intense year!”

Gaffka said that she doesn’t have a strict type, but tends to jump between extremes of men after each relationship. “I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long-term partner, he was actually someone who was shorter than me,” she said.

She also revealed that she hopes to meet someone equally as smart as herself in the villa.

“I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that,” Gaffka said.

Gaffka's Instagram can also be found here .

