Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 242 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Lambert, Scoutshire Woods, Lambert Grove and Smithtown.