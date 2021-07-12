Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Microsoft to build another Westover Hills data center, state filings show

By Mitchell Parton
Posted by 
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft will begin this year on more than $180 million in a data center project on land it recently acquired from another large public company, state filings indicate.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Center#Westover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Orlando, FLaithority.com

Data Center World Unveils The Inaugural Data Center Startup Challenge Finalists

Program Recognizes the Companies Revolutionizing the Data Center. Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center, facilities and IT infrastructure, unveils the inaugural Data Center Startup Challenge finalists. The contest pits data center technology startups against each other, and judges will determine the companies with the best opportunity for success. Data Center World is AFCOM’s annual global gathering and will take place August 16-19, 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, Florida.
Marietta, GAwhatnowatlanta.com

BeltLine SAP Application Filed for Westside QTS Data Center Expansion

Progress continues for QTS Data Centers expansion of their westside campus as the developers file a BeltLine Special Administrative Permit (SAP) Application last week complete with a more detailed site plan and building renderings. The SAP application states that the expansion, titled Project Granite, will be built in phases, the first of which will be two data center and office buildings totaling 1,15,000 square feet, 900,000 square feet of which will be data center floor area and 250,000 will be office space. The remaining phases would see the construction of a 350-unit mixed-use residential building at the corner of Herndon and Marietta, a mixed-use commercial building to the northeast of the data center buildings and 50 townhomes along Herndon. The project would also include approximately 2,000 parking spaces for non-residential use and 650 spaces for residential use.
Softwarebiztechmagazine.com

How to Import a Personal Storage Table File into Microsoft Office 365

A personal storage table, or PST, is a proprietary file format built by Microsoft to store copies of messages, calendar events and other items within the company’s software platforms. PST files are often used to store archived items. Here’s how to import PST files to Office 365. 1. Generate the...
EducationExecutiveBiz

Carahsoft to Distribute Otava Cloud Products Across Government, Education Entities

Carahsoft Technology will market Otava Cloud Solutions’ portfolio of cloud offerings across the public sector through agreements with industrial partners and resellers. Otava said Tuesday it offers cloud hosting and backup, disaster recovery, colocation and managed security services, which are now available to government and educational entities through Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint Master Agreement, Omnia Partners Contract and The Quilt Master Service Agreement, and resell partners.
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft Teams will soon let users choose where to open Office files

Microsoft Teams is getting a new setting that will allow users to choose a default setting for opening the shared Office files. The software giant has recently announced in a message on the Microsoft 365 Admin center that this update will begin rolling out to all desktop users by the end of this month.
Santa Clara, CAbizjournals

Santa Clara, Silicon Valley's data center hub, is getting another one

Prime Data Centers said this week it will build an 80,000-square-foot, 9-megawatt facility in Santa Clara, its second in the works for the city. What’s the fuss with Morgan Hill? At the southern tip of Silicon Valley sits the not-so-sleepy city of Morgan Hill. With a growing population, a rising technology sector, a buzzing wine region and a hometown feel, Morgan Hill is a city on the rise.
Technologyphiladelphiaherald.com

Knowledge Lens launches Universal Data Diode

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bengaluru-based Industrial IoT technology trendsetter, Knowledge Lens today announced the launch of the 4th Generation of the iLens Data Diode. The iLens Data Diode provides 100% isolation between the Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) and enables unidirectional data flow. With the...
FIFAaithority.com

Cincoze DS-1300 Provides a Protective Net for the Post-Pandemic Era

Since 2019, COVID-19 has swept the world, initiating an intensive battle against this highly infectious virus. In addition to the widespread use of vaccines, there is rising awareness amongst socially responsible organizations of how cutting-edge technology can be used to suppress the spread of the virus. Since its inception, the high-performance, high-expansion, and rugged industrial computer series, Cincoze DS-1300, has become the choice of epidemic prevention equipment for vendors and public organizations. The DS-1300 serves the dual functions of intelligent thermal gate warning system and intelligent AMR, demonstrating the key role of the DS-1300 in epidemic prevention in the post-pandemic era.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Open Source Ecosystem Gains New Support For Securing The World's Most Critical And Pervasive Software

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSSF , a cross-industry collaboration to secure the open source ecosystem, today announced new membership commitments to advance open source security education and best practices. New members include Accurics, Anchore, Bloomberg Finance, Cisco Systems, Codethink, Cybertrust Japan, OpenUK, ShiftLeft, Sonatype and Tidelift. Open...
Technologywmleader.com

Microsoft reports weaker Surface and Windows revenue amid global chip shortage

Microsoft posted the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2021 financial results today, reporting revenue of $46.2 billion and a net income of $16.5 billion. Revenue is up 21 percent, and net income has increased by 47 percent. While cloud and Office services have boosted Microsoft’s revenues, it’s clear that the global chip shortage is taking its toll.

Comments / 0

Community Policy