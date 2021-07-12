Microsoft to build another Westover Hills data center, state filings show

Progress continues for QTS Data Centers expansion of their westside campus as the developers file a BeltLine Special Administrative Permit (SAP) Application last week complete with a more detailed site plan and building renderings. The SAP application states that the expansion, titled Project Granite, will be built in phases, the first of which will be two data center and office buildings totaling 1,15,000 square feet, 900,000 square feet of which will be data center floor area and 250,000 will be office space. The remaining phases would see the construction of a 350-unit mixed-use residential building at the corner of Herndon and Marietta, a mixed-use commercial building to the northeast of the data center buildings and 50 townhomes along Herndon. The project would also include approximately 2,000 parking spaces for non-residential use and 650 spaces for residential use.