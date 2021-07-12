Cancel
San Diego County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Mountains by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Diego County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures in the 90s. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.

