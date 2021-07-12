Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooks County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Lowndes by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN MADISON...LOWNDES AND SOUTHERN BROOKS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 342 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Mayday to 9 miles west of Madison. Movement was north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lake Park, Quitman, Valdosta, Madison, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Dasher, Greenville, Hamburg, Pinetta, Lovett, Nankin, Empress, Clyattville, Brooks Co A/p, Hanson, I-75 At Exit 11, Dixie and Naylor.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brooks County, GA
City
Madison, GA
County
Lowndes County, GA
City
Naylor, GA
City
Quitman, GA
City
Greenville, GA
City
Brooks, GA
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Lake Park, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Brooks Lowndes#Remerton#Pinetta Lovett#Brooks Co A P#Dixie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy