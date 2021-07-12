Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Lowndes by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN MADISON...LOWNDES AND SOUTHERN BROOKS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 342 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Mayday to 9 miles west of Madison. Movement was north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lake Park, Quitman, Valdosta, Madison, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Dasher, Greenville, Hamburg, Pinetta, Lovett, Nankin, Empress, Clyattville, Brooks Co A/p, Hanson, I-75 At Exit 11, Dixie and Naylor.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0