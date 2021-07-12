Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Boise National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-14 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Northern Boise National Forest; Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie HIGH HAINES OF 6 POSSIBLE ON WEDNESDAY .High haines could potentially develop over the Boise National Forest on Wednesday as high pressure builds over the area. This could potentially last into Thursday before the trough passage Thursday night into Friday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HIGH HAINES FOR NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST AND SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 403 AND 421 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * HAINES...6