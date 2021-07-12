Big Tech Compliance Tracker: Biden Inks Order To Clamp Down On Large Tech Firms; Google Faces Suit From States Over App Store Practices
Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. Biden Inks Order To Clamp Down On Large Tech Firms. President Joe Biden inked an executive order last week that was designed to clamp down on anti-competitive behavior in Big Tech, among different industries, CNBC reported. “The impulse for this executive order is really around where can we encourage greater competition across the board,” Brian Deese, the chief economic advisor for the White House, told the outlet. The broad order covers more than 70 actions and suggestions that involve over 12 U.S. government agencies.www.pymnts.com
