Big Tech Compliance Tracker: Biden Inks Order To Clamp Down On Large Tech Firms; Google Faces Suit From States Over App Store Practices

U.S. consumers are coming to their financial institutions (FIs) and favored merchants with new expectations after more than a year spent largely indoors. They now anticipate being able to flexibly and swiftly pay however they want and wherever they go. Contactless and mobile payment use are ramping up, with one study finding that 92.3 million consumers ages 14 years and older used mobile devices for in-store payments at least once during a six-month period. This means merchants and banks must be prepared to offer these and other methods of payment to keep consumers engaged.