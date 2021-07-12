Flash Flood Watch issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Recent heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches since Sunday morning combined with heavy rain from additional showers and thunderstorms into this evening may result in flash flooding across portions of the Southern Tier.