Allegany County, NY

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Recent heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches since Sunday morning combined with heavy rain from additional showers and thunderstorms into this evening may result in flash flooding across portions of the Southern Tier.

