Ivalua Lets Firms Optimize Inventory With New Collaboration Tool
Procurement software company Ivalua has added an inventory collaboration feature to its procure-to-pay offering, according to a Monday (July 12) announcement. Ivalua Chief Executive David Khuat-Duy said that the company’s inventory collaboration offerings let those who work in procurement and supply chain make better purchasing decisions and foster collaboration with vendors. "Together with Ivalua Payments, this offers procurement an additional lever to help optimize working capital and become a strong partner to Finance,” he noted in the announcement.www.pymnts.com
