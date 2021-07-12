Ivalua Lets Firms Optimize Inventory With New Collaboration Tool

Homeownership and real estate are often cited as one of the primary drivers of creating intergenerational wealth in the United States. Amid the pandemic, Americans went on a homebuying spree as the line between work and home blurred. Owning a home can be extremely rewarding but it does come with significant responsibility. Realm is a centralized data hub for homeowners to access insights on every aspect of homeownership, based on their personalized circumstances, enabling them to make data-driven decisions for what will likely be the single largest investment of their lives. The platform, launched earlier this year, leverages proprietary and public data to assess value (both current and potential with renovations), estimate project costs, and learn more about financing options. In California, homeowners can work with Realm advisors to work on renovation projects from beginning to end. In the six months since launch, the Realm has been used by 20,000+ homeowners across the nation.