Erie County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Erie, Huron by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Erie; Huron A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT HURON AND ERIE COUNTIES At 341 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Norwalk, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Norwalk, Willard, Milan, Northern Milan, Wakeman, Monroeville, Berlin Heights, North Fairfield and Birmingham. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

