Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to 112 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Valleys#Heat Stroke#12 41 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Pitkin County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pitkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 17:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Pitkin FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL PITKIN COUNTY At 545 PM MDT, Local law enforcement reported mud slides along Highway 133 near Redstone from thunderstorms that produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.8 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Redstone. This includes the following highways Colorado 133 between mile markers 52 and 56. This includes the following streams and drainages Avalanche Creek, Capitol Creek, Crystal River, Hell Roaring Creek, Bulldog Creek, Sopris Creek, Coal Creek, East Creek, Perham Creek and Braderich Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Dunn County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PEPIN...SOUTHEASTERN DUNN AND SOUTHERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES At 1048 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Strum, or 11 miles north of Whitehall, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Augusta, Fairchild, Rock Falls, Foster, Brackett and Allen. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Forrest County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Forrest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Forrest EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Morehouse County. In Mississippi, Forrest County. In Arkansas, Ashley County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
George County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for George, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: George; Greene HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Excessive heat watches and warnings issued for the weekend!

Good afternoon on this hot Thursday! The forecast for late July across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is extreme with dangerous heat and fewer storms today to keep temperatures up in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within triple digits after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Monday, we broke 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY when highs reached 97.
Benton County, MOweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Benton County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat may persist into Saturday.
Waupaca County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waupaca A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAUPACA COUNTY At 1017 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Waupaca, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Waupaca County, including the following locations Rural, Lind Center, King, Emmons Creek Barrens and Weyauwega. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Chicot County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Grenada, Montgomery, Webster, Clay, Lowndes, Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Attala, Winston and Noxubee Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Topeka, KSPosted by
Salina Post

NWS issues excessive heat warning for area counties

An excessive heat warning has been issued for several counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued an excessive heat warning in effect until 9 p.m. Friday for the following counties in our area. Clay County. Cloud County. Dickinson County. Ottawa County. Republic County. Dangerously hot...
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL SCHENECTADY...SOUTHERN SARATOGA...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON NORTHERN RENSSELAER AND WESTERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 756 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mechanicville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Schenectady, Bennington, Clifton Park, Saratoga Springs, Scotia, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Salem, Manchester, Glenville, Niskayuna, Ballston Spa, Shaftsbury, Cambridge, Greenwich, Round Lake, Rotterdam Junction, East Glenville and Burnt Hills. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...He combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Chase County, KSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chase, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chase; Greenwood EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Chase and Greenwood Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Phillips County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Phillips EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 or greater. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Tunica, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening and an Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Morehouse Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Morehouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Morehouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Morehouse County. In Mississippi, Forrest County. In Arkansas, Ashley County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...He combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Phillips County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Phillips EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 or greater. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Tunica, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening and an Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Chicot County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Grenada, Montgomery, Webster, Clay, Lowndes, Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Attala, Winston and Noxubee Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Comments / 0

Community Policy