See photos from Bucks’ win in Game 3 of NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum
Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee included a star-studded sell-out crowd, high-profile media and a historic win for the Milwaukee Bucks. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the series, the Bucks secured a 120-100 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team with 41 points and 13 rebounds. The series will continue with Game 4 on Wednesday in Milwaukee.biztimes.com
