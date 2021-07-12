Brady Johnson
Packaging, facility, print and publishing solutions company Veritv Corp. is pleased to announce Brady Johnson as a HealthCare Champion, signifying his work with many medical and healthcare customers. Brady, who joined Veritiv in 2012, serves as a resource to Minneapolis/St.Paul-based companies and those with multiple locations, helping them with sourcing and supply chain opportunities and the process of bringing various materials together for the best and most cost-efficient packaging solutions.tcbmag.com
