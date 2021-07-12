Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Brady Johnson

By 13201 Wilfred Ave. North Rogers, MN, 55374
tcbmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePackaging, facility, print and publishing solutions company Veritv Corp. is pleased to announce Brady Johnson as a HealthCare Champion, signifying his work with many medical and healthcare customers. Brady, who joined Veritiv in 2012, serves as a resource to Minneapolis/St.Paul-based companies and those with multiple locations, helping them with sourcing and supply chain opportunities and the process of bringing various materials together for the best and most cost-efficient packaging solutions.

tcbmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Veritv Corp#Healthcare#Minneapolis St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Brockton, MAbrockton.ma.us

Brady Winsten

Brady Winsten comes to the Mayor’s office from Seattle, Washington where she completed a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at the University of Washington. During her time in Seattle, she worked for the City of Seattle doing outreach and education with foodservice businesses and developing a program to center racial equity in the City’s ordinance enforcement. Brady grew up in the Washington, DC area and previously worked in affordable housing and sustainable agriculture.
Minnesota Statetcbmag.com

Eight Minnesota Execs Win Entrepreneur of the Year Heartland Award

The CEOs of an alternative protein company, a fintech firm, and a health insurance startup are among the winners of Ernst & Young LLP’s Entrepreneur of the Year Heartland Award. At a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, Ernst & Young unveiled the 11 award winners in its “Heartland” division, which encompasses...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Minnesotans Arrested In Nebraska With 5,000 Fentanyl Pills

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and woman from Minnesota were arrested in Nebraska last month for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl. According to the East Central Drug Task Force, the 21-year-old man from Cambridge and 20-year-old woman from North Branch will face trafficking and drug-related charges, and could face additional federal charges. The task force said 5,000 fentanyl pills and 6 grams of cocaine were seized during the arrest on June 18. The man was apparently under investigation for distributing the pills in Isanti and Chicago counties. (credit: East Central Drug Task Force) “These drugs are exceptionally dangerous in our communities, especially among young adults experimenting with drug use,” the task force said in a release. “Ingestion of these pills can be fatal, and members of our communities have already died as a result.” WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.   More On WCCO.com: Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scam That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars Family Of Boy Thrown From Third-Floor Balcony Sues Mall Of America Red Lake Nation Police Officer Ryan Bialke Killed In Line Of Duty WCCO Exclusive: Inside The Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Evacuation
Anderson, INPosted by
The Herald Bulletin

Ascension requires COVID vaccine for employees

ANDERSON — Following similar decisions by two other major health networks in Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Ascension’s national health care organization made the announcement Tuesday. A request for comment from officials at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital was referred to a six-paragraph statement from the company.
Travelcrescentavalleyweekly.com

DR. ADRIA NAVARRO

As we age, in addition to health care providers, we often need to access supportive services. “Mr. Smith,” a 78-year-old divorced gentleman, was recently referred to me by his physician following an office visit. A renter at his house brought him to the appointment and noted he lacked help with meal preparation, safe showering (as he utilizes a walker), housekeeping and the like. With the help of this tenant, an in-home meeting was set up with Mr. Smith where we spent time discussing his situation, including his strong desire to remain in his own home, which he has dedicated more than four decades to building and restoring himself.
Economytcbmag.com

Will There Be Enough Workers for the State Fair?

With less than a month until the State Fair begins, vendors are hiring staff to serve the droves of people who could turn out during the 12 days of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, which is back on (at least for now) after its 2020 cancellation during the COVID-19 pandemic. But...
Chicago, ILbeckersspine.com

‘Get on the telehealth bandwagon’: Dr. Richard Berger’s advice for practices addressing backlogs

The number of orthopedic and total joint replacement cases is expected to rise, according to Richard Berger, MD. Dr. Berger, of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago, said practices will have to onboard telehealth and improve surgical efficiency to prepare for the uptick. He also told Becker's Spine Review his advice for surgeons wanting to try new surgical technology and his outlook on robotics in orthopedics.
Public Healthwaxahachiesun.com

Statement from Baylor Scott & White Health:

With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce. By Oct. 1, 2021, all Baylor Scott & White Health...
Missouri StateNew York Post

Some Missouri residents are dressing up in disguise for COVID vaccinations

Some people in Missouri are dressing up in disguise for their COVID-19 vaccines to protect themselves from potential blowback from family and friends, a doctor said. Several people getting vaccinated at Ozarks Healthcare have taken the drastic step and pleaded with doctors to keep quiet over their inoculation status, according to Dr. Priscilla Frase, chief medical information officer at the health care system.
Bloomington, MNtcbmag.com

Slavitt Rejoins Bright Health Board

Bloomington-based Bright Health Group announced Wednesday that Andy Slavitt, a high-profile expert in the world of health care business, is rejoining the company’s board effective Aug. 1. Slavitt originally joined the company’s board in 2018 but took a leave early this year to serve as a senior advisor in President...
BusinessMedCity News

Amwell to scoop up SilverCloud Health, Conversa Health for $320M

Telehealth company Amwell is expanding its reach and service offerings through two acquisitions. The company is purchasing SilverCloud Health and Conversa Health for approximately $320 million. Amwell expects to fund the transactions using a mix of stock and cash. The transactions will help Boston-based Amwell diversify its business, according to...
Businessbizjournals

Samantha Baiman Vellios

Senior Vice President – Director of Loan Services at One Florida Bank. Samantha Baiman Vellios has been promoted to Director of Loan Services with One Florida Bank. She has been in community banking since graduating with a BS in Finance from Penn State University in 1993. She has experience in accounting, deposit operations, consumer and commercial lending, and has held similar roles with a previous institution in both Florida and her home state of Pennsylvania. Her most recent role with the bank was as the Loan Operations Manager.
Economytcbmag.com

Star Tribune Offers $3,000 Signing Bonus for New Fleet Drivers

Employers everywhere are scrambling to hire employees. Many are offering higher pay, more perks and other incentives to lure applicants. Companies are dueling each other to offer the most attractive packages. The Star Tribune is now offering a $3,000 signing bonus for new hires to work as fleet drivers for...
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
HealthWSAZ

UK Healthcare and KDMC celebrate partnership

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - UK Healthcare and King’s Daughters Medical Center celebrated their partnership Wednesday evening. The partership became official on April 1. Around 400 people wearing masks attended the celebration at the KDMC Pavilion at the former Our Lady of Bellefonte site. KDMC President and CEO Kristie Whitlatch says...

Comments / 0

Community Policy