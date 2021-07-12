Cancel
Commerce, TX

TAMUC Visual Communication Alum Named ‘Emerging Creative’ at Dallas Show

tamuc.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M University-Commerce alumna Christina Moreland is the recipient of the inaugural “Emerging Creative” award from the Dallas Society of Visual Communications. The award was given as part of the 52nd annual Dallas Show, the leading juried competition and awards show for professionals in the southwest. Moreland is an independent designer and cartoonist currently based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Visual Communication with an emphasis in Art Direction from A&M-Commerce in 2017.

new.tamuc.edu

Comments / 0

