Dallas, TX

Unopened Super Mario 64 game sells for $1.56 million

By AP Staff
fox5ny.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) - An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game. A spokesman did not immediately respond to an...

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

