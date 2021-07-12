Cancel
Minnesota State

Tours of Minnesota State Capitol Return

By Jim Maurice
Kat Kountry 105
 18 days ago
ST. PAUL -- Starting Monday, visitors can again go on free guided tours of the Minnesota State Capitol. The guided tours were shut down amid the pandemic. for us, it's been a long wait and it's great to see the building going back to the way it should be, has been for over 117 years, because this is the people's house and it's always good to have the people of Minnesota and visitors from all over the world coming to look at this beautiful capitol.

Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com
