The Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Revealed In First Set Photo

"All my love… I put it into a song." Netflix has debuted the full trailer for Vivo, a vibrant new musical from Sony Animation. Featuring all-new original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vivo will take audiences on an epic adventure from Havana, Cuba to Miami. The film follows a one-of-a-kind kinkajou named Vivo, who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andrés. One day he receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval, inviting her old partner to her farewell concert in Miami with the hope of reconnecting. It's up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: a love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Lin-Manuel Miranda voices Vivo, with Buena Vista Social Club's Juan de Marcos González as Andrés, Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan as Marta, Ynairaly Simo as Gabi, Zoe Saldana as Rosa, Michael Rooker as Lutador, Brian Tyree Henry & Nicole Byer as a pair of spoonbills, plus Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, & Lidya Jewett. This looks totally adorable.