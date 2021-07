Oral rabies vaccine (ORV) distribution project slated to begin July 31. Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. The Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division is part of a collaborative effort to prevent the spread of rabies in the Western New York region through dissemination of oral rabies vaccine (ORV). The cooperative USDA National Rabies Management Program (NRMP) was established in 1997 to prevent the further spread of wildlife rabies in the U.S. by containing and eventually eliminating the virus in terrestrial mammals. Niagara County has participated in this continuing, multiyear study to test the efficacy of ORV against rabies in the wild since its inception.