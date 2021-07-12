Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Police investigating crash involving an ambulance in Shadyside

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police, fire and EMS are on scene of an accident in Shadyside in which a vehicle nearly flipped over.

The accident happened at the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and South Aiken just before 3 p.m. when a city ambulance was heading to a call and collided with a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle had to be extricated from the SUV and was transported to a hospital in serious condition

Two paramedics were transported in stable condition.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. The ambulance had cameras, according to public safety, and officials are reviewing footage.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

