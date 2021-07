MINNEAPOLIS, MN— The Healthy Start Act, signed in May, is set to make Minnesota the first state where stoping an incarcerated mothers quick separation from her baby. The legislation reads that the Commissioner of Corrections can “conditionally release for up to one year postpartum, an inmate who gave birth within eight months of the date of commitment; and for the duration of the pregnancy and up to one year postpartum, an inmate who is pregnant.” Under the new law a mother and child would stay together in a halfway house or community alternative for a time period set by the commissioner, and the time will count toward the mother’s sentence.