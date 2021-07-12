Pittsburgh Pirates 2021 Draft: Team takes Jackson Glenn in the 5th Round

The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a very good draft class, one that will need a lot of bonus money. So what did they do with their 5th round selection?. Coming into the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates needed to hit on a lot of their picks. To do this, the team was expected to have to get creative with the Draft bonus pool. They selected four prep players, who will all be bigger bonus players. So that money would have to come from somewhere other than the expected savings on the first overall selection.