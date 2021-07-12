SZA Launches NFT Collection to Celebrate 4 Year Anniversary of ‘CTRL’
SZA is the latest artist to enter the NFT space as the singer launches the Amex UNSTAGED x SZA: The Collection. The collection is being released to commemorate the 4-year anniversary of her critically-acclaimed debut album, CTRL and her recent Amex UNSTAGED performance. The collection is made of her favorite moments from the show, including behind-the-scenes and other never-before-seen photos from her recent Amex UNSTAGED performance.hiphop-n-more.com
