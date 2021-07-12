SZA Launches NFT Collection to Celebrate 4 Year Anniversary of ‘CTRL’

SZA is a commodity in the world of NFT. As part of her recent American Express UNSTAGED virtual performance on June 17, which featured a surprise appearance from Travis Scott, the crooner announced her debut NFT collection via digital collectible marketplace Fanaply. Each of the pieces depicts a digital polaroid from the set, which served as a celebration of the fourth anniversary of her debut album, Crtl. It also marked her first full 50-minute set in two years. While the first drop took place on Friday (July 9) and was available to Amex card members who attended the show, the second drop is scheduled for Monday at 5 P.M. E.T. and open to the public using an Amex card. The debut collection consists of 14 NFTs at $100 apiece.