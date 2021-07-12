Firefighters die in crash on fresh wildfire

The death of two firefighters in an airplane crash last week cast a pall over the otherwise hopeful progress in dealing with one of Arizona’s worst fire seasons. Two men Matthew Miller, 48, and Jeff Piechura, 62, died when their Beechcraft King Air C90 aircraft crashed on Saturday while scouting the Cedar Basin Fire near Wikieup. Miller was a contract fire pilot and Piechura was an air tactical group supervisor employed by the Coconino National Forest. Piechura’s job was to manage air traffic and the link between firefighters on the ground and the air resources critical to quickly stopping fresh starts – like the Cedar Basin Fire.